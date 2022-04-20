Football Crushing criticism has forced Manchester United’s top talent seekers to leave the club – a major upheaval coming into the player ring

Talent scouts Jim Lawlor and Marcel Bout left Manchester United.

Football Manchester United sixth-place Manchester United chief talent scout Jim Lawlor and the Director of the International Talent Search Department Marcel Bout have announced they are leaving the club, AFP news agency reported on Wednesday.

Lawlor had time to work for the club for 16 years and Bout for eight. The duo has played a key role in recruiting players, which has received a lot of criticism recently. The club has been burning money in the player market, but it’s been years since previous trophies.

The most recent wins are from spring 2017, when United won the League Cup and the Europa League.

Tuesday Liverpool crushed Manchester United 4-0. United Interim Manager Ralf Rangnick said after the match, the team will need up to ten players to narrow the level gap. The news of Lawlor and Bout’s departure came to light on Wednesday.

United is expected to appoint Ajax as the current head coach Erik ten Hagin as his new manager in the coming days. He needs new tools to succeed.

“Before players are hired, you need to know what kind of football the new manager wants to play,” Rangnick said after Tuesday’s crushing.

“Then get every player who fits this profile.”