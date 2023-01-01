Football | Cristiano Ronaldo’s transfer news made fans rush to shirt shops in Saudi Arabia

The Portuguese star’s new jerseys are already sold in the fan shops of the Riyadh club Al-Nassr.

A football player Cristiano Ronaldo the agreement with the Saudi Arabian club Al-Nassr delighted the Riyadh people, according to a French channel RFI from the published AFP news.

Residents of the capital of the oil country rushed to line up for jerseys with the name of the Portuguese star right after the transfer news was announced. The most enthusiastic fans were already there hours before the official announcement was published.

“We are witnessing a historic moment,” stated the 41-year-old Abdulmohsen al-Ayybanwho had arrived at the shirt store together with his 9-year-old son Nayef with.

For a young person For Nayef, Ronaldo’s move to Saudi Arabia was a real dream come true.

“I always wanted Al-Nassr to sign the best player in the world,” Nayef said with a big smile and continued:

“I’m going to make sure I see all of Ronaldo’s games live at the stadium.”

AFP also interviewed several other Saudi Arabian football fans who said they had been fans of Ronaldo all their lives.

A young Saudi fan happily held Cristiano Ronaldo’s jersey in his hands.

There was a queue for Cristiano Ronaldo jerseys at a fan shop in Riyadh.

An employee of the store printed Cristiano Ronaldo’s name on the jersey.

Although Ronaldo’s transfer to the Riyadh club is a source of great joy for the locals, in Europe the superstar’s game movement has received a lot of criticism, as Saudi Arabia is known for its poor human rights situation.

The matter has not been helped by Ronaldo’s interview a couple of months ago, in which he assured a British journalist For Piers Morganwho is not yet heading away from Manchester United.

“I have such a feeling about you. If it was just about the money, you’d be somewhere in Saudi Arabia making a good living, but that’s not what motivates you,” Morgan quipped at the time.

“I believe that I can score many more goals and help my team. I believe that I am still good enough and I can help both the national team and even Manchester United,” Ronaldo answered.

Ironically, that very interview was the final nail in the coffin of Ronaldo’s ManU career, as the English club announced the Portuguese star’s departure just over a week after the interview was published.

According to newspaper reports, Cristiano Ronaldo’s contract with Al-Nassri is for two years.

Newspaper information according to Ronaldo’s contract with Al-Nassr runs until 2025, after which the footballer is supposed to act as Saudi Arabia’s ambassador.

It has been reported that the Saudi Arabian club will pay the Portuguese an annual salary of up to around 200 million euros.

Al-Nassr has won the Saudi Arabian championship nine times.