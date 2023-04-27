Football | Cristiano Ronaldo’s teammate moves to Veikkausliiga

The betting league IFK Mariehamn has acquired a Saudi Arabian national team player Abdulfattah Asir.

Asiri signed a comprehensive contract with the club for the rest of the season.

The 29-year-old winger arrives in Mariehamn from Saudi Arabia’s top league club Al-Nassr. The club has become known worldwide this year after Cristiano Ronaldo moved there.

Asiri has played his entire adult career in the Saudi Arabian premier league, but has plenty of international experience. There are 32 Saudi Arabia A international matches under his belt.

In addition, he has played several dozen matches in the Asian Champions League in Saudi Arabia’s major clubs Al-Ittihad, Al-Ahli and Al-Nassr.

Asiri played in the World Cup qualifiers and was also in the competition team, but dropped out of the group due to the lack of playing time recently. Ronaldo’s arrival at the club meant that his playing time would decrease even more.

Now the player is looking for a new boost in his career by moving to Europe. It’s not an insignificant move, as he earned more than a million euros per season in Saudi Arabia. IFK Mariehamn’s entire player budget for the season is 584,599 euros.

“The transfer window was closing, so we had to act quickly. I had discussions with a few betting league clubs and found interest, but IFK Mariehamn turned out to be the best option”, who organized Asir’s transfer to Finland Jonne Lindblom tells.

“We succeeded club boss by Peter Mattsson with within a few hours of the first conversation to reach an agreement on the contract.”

Asiri has scored 28 goals in 153 matches and provided 31 assists in the Saudi Arabian premier league.

IFK Mariehamn is second last in the Veikkausliiga. The team has received one point from three matches. The goal difference is 4–6.