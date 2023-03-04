Saturday, March 4, 2023
Football | Cristiano Ronaldo’s team went wild in a really long extra time

March 4, 2023
Al-Nassr scored three goals in extra time, which the referee finally gave about 15 minutes.

Football in the Saudi Arabian League Cristiano Ronaldo The victory of league leader al-Nassr over league jumbo al-Batin is not a big surprise, but on Friday night the victory came in a rather special way.

Al-Batin took a 1-0 lead in the 17th minute and also seemed to win the match. Among other things, Ronaldo steered past the goal from close range and twice shot a free kick narrowly over the goal, but this time the Portuguese star remained scoreless.

At the end of the match, the referee gave an additional time of at least 12 minutes and that’s when it started to happen.

First Abdulrahman Ghareeb brought al-Nassr level in the 93rd minute. Mohammed Al-Fatil struck Ronaldo’s team into the lead in the 102nd minute and Mohammed Mara shot the final numbers in the 104th minute. In the end, extra time was played for a good 15 minutes, i.e. in the same style as in several World Cup matches last fall.

