Football | Cristiano Ronaldo’s situation is still open – “He has been offered to all clubs in the Champions League”

December 21, 2022
Cristiano Ronaldo’s new club may be decided in the next few days.

21.12. 21:11

World the most followed person, 520 million followers on Instagram, Cristiano Ronaldo the next club is still a mystery.

Ronaldo, 37, and Manchester United parted ways in the early days of the World Cup in November. It quickly emerged that Ronaldo would be moving to the Saudi Arabian Al-Nassr with a contract of 200 million euros.

Now well informed about club transfers Fabrizio Romano Tweetthat Al-Nassr has confirmed its interest and demands an answer in the next few days.

“Cristiano will decide on his club transfer in the next few days, but he is waiting for European clubs first,” Romano writes.

German Editor of the Sport1 website Patrick Berger tells on Twitterthat Ronaldo would have been offered a few months ago to Eintracht Frankfurt, which made it to the Champions League playoffs.

“He was even offered to us,” the CEO of Frankfurt Axel Hellman confirmed, according to Berger, in a documentary on the Dazn streaming service.

Chairman of the board of Eintracht Frankfurt Philip Holzer added water to the mill: “I have a feeling that he has been offered to all the clubs playing in the Champions League.”


