Football | Cristiano Ronaldo’s relationship is against the laws of Saudi Arabia, but it is frowned upon

Cristiano Ronaldo is not married to his spouse.

9.1. 20:10 | Updated 9.1. 22:01

Superstar Cristiano Ronaldo, 37, appears to be getting special freedom in his new country of residence, Saudi Arabia. The player who moved to Al-Nassr lives with his spouse Georgina Rodriguez with, but they are not married.

According to the laws of Saudi Arabia, single people are not allowed to live in the country together – even in a hotel.

Quoted from the news agency EFE Expressen says that the approval of Ronaldo’s living arrangements will still be successful.

“The police will no longer investigate or prosecute foreigners who live and work in Saudi Arabia,” the lawyer, who remained anonymous, told EFE.

The news agency underlined that the similar oversight does not apply to Saudi Arabia’s own citizens.

Rodriguez was seen in Riyadh on January 3 at an event where Ronaldo was introduced to the Saudi media and Al-Nassr fans.

Rodriguez’s permanent move to the country is yet to be confirmed as he needs to obtain a visa. It must be a formality, because Al-Nassr has the authority to organize such a thing. Another possibility would be a tourist visa.

Ronaldo and Rodriguez met each other in 2016. They later started a family. They have an eventful and very heavy year behind them.

Rodriguez, 28, gave birth to twins in April 2022, but one of the children died.

The Portuguese star’s career at Manchester United did not go as expected in the season that started in August, and the player gave a media personality in November For Piers Morgan an interview in which he spoke critically of his employer.

There was a huge uproar about it. ManU and Ronaldo terminated their contract on November 22. The Portuguese’s contract with Al-Nassr was announced at the end of December.

His contract with Al-Nassr is for 2.5 years and, according to media reports, guarantees the player an annual income of up to 200 million dollars, or a good 187 million euros at the current exchange rate.

Ronaldo has been selected as the best soccer player in the world five times – the last time was in 2017. Last November, he became the first player in history to score in five different men’s World Cups. However, Ronaldo’s and Portugal’s streak at the Games was interrupted in the quarter-finals against Morocco.

Correction 9.1. at 22:00. Corrected the point that Ronaldo is the first player in history to score in five different World Cups. He is the first player to succeed in five men’s World Cups.