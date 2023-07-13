Football | Cristiano Ronaldo’s club was banned from registering new players

Al-Nassr has unpaid transfer fees.

A football player Cristiano Ronaldo represented by the Saudi Arabian club Al-Nassr is not allowed to register new players for the time being. This is reported by the news agency AFP, to which the spokesperson of the international football association Fifa has confirmed the matter.

The reason for the registration ban is unpaid transfer compensation. According to AFP, the ban will be lifted when the obligations have been taken care of.

Al-Nassr has been ordered to pay transfer fees to English side Leicester City for the Nigerian Ahmed Musan transfer. The debt amount is 460,000 euros plus interest.

Musa’s transfer fee was 18 million euros. Unpaid Amounts have According to the online magazine Goal it’s about the bonuses that became payable based on Musa’s match success.

Musa played for Al-Nassr for two years. The compensation obligation was decided by a judge appointed by Fifa in 2021.

If Al-Nassr doesn’t make the payment, it is threatened with a ban on signing players for three transfer periods.

A Croatian is joining the club Marcelo Brozoviċ. Fifa did not comment on whether the registration ban also applies to his transfer.