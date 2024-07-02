Football | Cristiano Ronaldo’s behavior was surprising – a powerful speech from a teammate

Football|Cristiano Ronaldo’s Slovenia match was full of emotions.

Portuguese superstar Cristiano Ronaldo behavior in Monday night’s European Championship quarter-final raised questions, as the Lusitanians only managed a tight victory over Slovenia on penalties.

Ronaldo seemed tense throughout the match. Already at the beginning of the game, after the unsuccessful scoring chances, the star’s corner collapsed completely when he wasted the opportunity to give his team the lead in extra time from the penalty kick.

The Portuguese’s teammates had to comfort their captain, who broke down in tears after a failed goal attempt, even though the match was 0-0 and still wide open.

Ronaldo’s breakdown shocked many experts. For example, the Swedish tv4 channel Michael Lustig considered it a pity that the young players of the Portuguese team had to comfort their much experienced captain when they were in a tight spot.

Quarterfinals after, Ronaldo’s teammates supported their captain.

“We all know that Cristiano is the hardest worker of all,” said the goalkeeper who became the decisive player in the Slovenia match Diogo Costa the BBC by.”

“I understand how frustrated he is because he’s devoting all his time to this. It is a pleasure and an honor to play with him in the same team.”

Portugal head coach Roberto Martinez continued with Costa on the same line. Martinez said that the entire Portugal team is proud of their captain.

“Such feelings are incredible from a player who has won and experienced everything,” the Portuguese pilot said.

“He wouldn’t have to care so much, and that’s why I thank him for the way he is. I thank him for caring about this team. “

On Friday, Portugal will face France, who also took an important victory yesterday, in the EC quarter-finals. Ronaldo continues his hunt for the opening goal of the tournament in the match.

The Portuguese superstar is the all-time top scorer in European Championship finals with a total of 14 goals.