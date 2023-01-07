Saturday, January 7, 2023
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Football | Cristiano Ronaldo will have to wait another two weeks for his debut in the Saudi club

by admin_l6ma5gus
January 7, 2023
in World Europe
0

A representative of the star striker’s club Al-Nassr confirmed that Ronaldo will play on January 22 against Ettifaq.

Superstar Cristiano Ronaldo will make his debut in his new club Al-Nassr on January 22nd in the home match against Ettifaq, the news agency AFP reports.

AFP has received confirmation of the matter from within the club. The Portuguese star forward has now been successfully registered with his new Saudi Arabian club.

All-Nassr got to register Ronaldo only after the Cameroonian By Vincent Aboubakari the contract had been terminated. Saudi Arabia allows eight foreign players per club, and Ronaldo was the club’s ninth foreign signing.

Before his debut, Ronaldo will have to serve a two-game suspension, which he received while playing for Manchester United. He was penalized after knocking a mobile phone out of a teenage spectator’s hand after the Everton defeat.

The ban came into effect after Ronaldo was successfully registered with Al-Nassr. He was sidelined for the epiphany match against Al-Tai and will miss next week’s Saturday match as Al-Shabab’s guest.

See also  Comment HJK has a busload of players, but without Roope Risk the performance is inferior

The club confirms to AFP that the registration was successful before Friday’s match.

#Football #Cristiano #Ronaldo #wait #weeks #debut #Saudi #club

Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post

Adrián Vázquez, in Murcia: «We are going to change Cs from top to bottom to re-excite ourselves in the face of the elections»

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recommended

No Result
View All Result