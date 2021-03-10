Football Cristiano Ronaldo, who made a “cowardly” mistake, was ridiculed

Ronaldo’s behavior on the wall made many wonder and laugh.

Juventus star player Cristiano Ronaldo took over the titles on Tuesday after the Champions League round, but the reason was exceptional.

This time, Ronaldo was to blame for Porto’s second goal, which at the same time guaranteed the Portuguese a place in the Champions League.

The match ended in a 3-2 victory for Juventus in the extra time of the second match of the pair. The overall goals were 4–4, but Porto went on with the away goals.

Sergio Oliveira scored a second goal for the visitors. Ronaldo, who was in the wall, turned his back, and the ball went between his legs, finally sinking into the bottom corner.

Juventus former coach Fabio Capello described the act as unforgivable in a Sky Sports Italy broadcast.

“In my time, players who weren’t afraid of the ball were chosen for the wall,” he noted.

All make mistakes, but standing in the wall is definitely one of the easiest aspects of football. The back should not be turned and the legs should not be opened. The wall must be tight and the air will be jumped if agreed.

No point is met in the wall of Juventus.

So it’s no wonder that on social media, Ronaldo’s trick was taken away with pleasure by various jokes.

“Who guessed Ronaldo was just practicing standing on the wall,” the reporter said Nathan Murphy wrote with reference to Ronaldo’s trademark ventilation, in which he stands in a wide crotch position with his arms wide open.

“Ronaldo was so invisible today that the ball went through him,” one Twitter user summed up the match.

Numerous other versions of Ronaldo on the Wall also appeared on Twitter.