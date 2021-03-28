Football Cristiano Ronaldo was taken scandalously with a perfectly clear goal, the coach said the referee apologized

Portugal were tied for 2-2 in Serbia.

Football the men’s European Championship qualifier saw an exceptional situation on Saturday when Portugal visited Serbia.

Portugal lost the 2-0 lead they had acquired in the match Diogo Jotan with paints at the opening half.

However, the most talked about situation of the match was not seen until the fourth minute of overtime.

Captain of Portugal and biggest star Cristiano Ronaldo reached Nuno Mendesin long pass and directed the ball past the attacking goalkeeper Marko Dmitrovicin.

Top Stefan Mitrovic slipped into the situation and kicked the ball just as it seemed to cross the finish line. Mitrovic stopped the finish line yet Bernardo Silvan extension shot. There is no goal line technology or video judges (VAR) in the World Cup qualifiers.

I dont know why, but Ronaldo is complaining that he didnt get a penalty for that. You can look at the situation Viafreen pages.

Ronaldo reluctantly made way for Captain on the pitch.

“I always give my all for my country and it will never change,” Ronaldo wrote on Instagram.

“There are difficult times to deal with, especially when we feel that an entire nation has suffered.”

Head coach of Portugal Fernando Santos said after the match that the referee Danny Makkelie would have apologized to him for the situation.

“I was in the locker room when she apologized. He said on the field he would look at the situation and apologize if the situation was a goal, ”Santos commented to the Spaniard. To AS.

“Referees are people, and they make mistakes. That’s why we have VAR and finish line technology. ”

Serbia and Portugal are at the top of Group A with four points from two matches.