Football | Cristiano Ronaldo was scoreless and had to spoil the winning goal – this is what the man’s league debut looked like

Ronaldo played his first match for Al Nassr in Saudi Arabia.

Football superstar Cristiano Ronaldo made his debut for his new club Al Nassr in the Saudi Premier League on Sunday, and despite the win there was room for improvement.

Al Nassr defeated Al Ettifaq Anderson Taliscan with a goal of 1–0 and rose to the top of the 16-team league.

Ronaldo was the captain of his team and played full minutes. He was able to shoot a few times from game situations and once from a good position from a free kick, but the shots did not go towards the goal.

In the winning goal, Ronaldo tried to push the ball from the center, but failed, and the Brazilian Talisca put the ball into the net.

If Ronaldo had hit the ball slightly, Talisca would hardly have been able to score.

The match was Ronaldo’s first league game, but his second in Saudi Arabia. He played for the combined team in the exhibition match against Paris Saint-Germain on Thursday and scored twice in PSG’s 5-4 win.

Ronaldo had to wait this long to make his official debut, as he was serving a two-match ban at his previous club, Manchester United.

Ronaldo was penalized after knocking a mobile phone out of a teenage spectator’s hand after the Everton defeat.