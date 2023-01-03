Football | Cristiano Ronaldo was introduced to his new club in Saudi Arabia

Soccer star Cristiano Ronaldo was introduced to his new club Al-Nassr. According to recent information from the Spanish Marca, Ronaldo would have a clause in his contract that would allow him to move to Newcastle.

Soccer star Cristiano Ronaldo the transfer to Saudi Arabia’s Al-Nassr was confirmed last week. Ronaldo was introduced to his new club on Tuesday.

HS showed a live broadcast of the event by the news agency Reuters.

There were strong rumors about Ronaldo’s transfer even before and during the World Cup, which was played in November-December.

Ronaldo denied the rumors and announced that he still wants to play in the Champions League. When the transfer was confirmed, it seemed that Ronaldo’s games in Europe’s top competition had been played.

Now however, it seems that Ronaldo may still be seen on the turf of the Champions League. Spanish magazine Marca says that there would be a clause in Ronaldo’s new contract that would allow a loan to Newcastle if the English club qualified for next season’s Champions League.

Newcastle’s main owner is Saudi Arabia’s public investment fund, which is owned by the country’s government.

One the explanatory factor for Ronaldo’s desire to play in the Champions League again is that he wants to defend his lead in the league’s all-time goalscoring statistics.

Ronaldo leads the statistics with 140 hits, but has hit 129 times Lionel Messi is within striking distance.

The Portuguese’s transfer to Saudi Arabia became relevant when the man’s previous club Manchester United terminated his contract before the World Cup.