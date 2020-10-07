Upgrade
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Football Cristiano Ronaldo slipped from the corona isolation with four other Juventus players

Bhavi Mandalia by Bhavi Mandalia
October 7, 2020
in World
0
0
SHARES
6
VIEWS
Share on FacebookShare on Twitter

The entire Juventus team and club staff were assigned to isolation on Saturday

7.10. 15:18

Cristiano Ronaldo and four other Juventus players have violated Italian crown regulations. Authorities can even take legal action against the top five.

The entire Juventus team and club staff were assigned to isolation on Saturday when staff were diagnosed with a virus infection. The team was allowed to practice, but outside contacts were prohibited.

Ronaldo and four other players left the team’s hotel, according to Italian press reports, before they learned of the results of this week’s corona tests.

“Some of the players had left the isolation and we have reported the case to the prosecutor,” Piedmont area health officials told Ansa News Agency.

The five escaped from isolation into the journey of their national teams.

Juventus national team level players from France Adrien Rabiot, Italian Giorgio Chiellini and Leonardo Bonucci, Wales Aaron Ramsey and Poland Wojciech Szczesny decided to comply with corona regulations and remained in isolation.

According to Italian newspapers, the corona regulations were violated in addition to Ronaldo Paulo Dybala, Juan Cuadrado mixed Danilo and Rodrigo Bentancur.

.

Tags:
Bhavi Mandalia

Bhavi Mandalia

Related Posts

Next Post

Malmenée par le coronavirus, Ethiopian Airlines sauvée par le fret

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Premium Content

No Result
View All Result

Welcome Back!

Login to your account below

Forgotten Password?

Create New Account!

Fill the forms bellow to register

All fields are required. Log In

Retrieve your password

Please enter your username or email address to reset your password.

Log In