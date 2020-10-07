Football Cristiano Ronaldo slipped from the corona isolation with four other Juventus players

The entire Juventus team and club staff were assigned to isolation on Saturday

7.10. 15:18

Cristiano Ronaldo and four other Juventus players have violated Italian crown regulations. Authorities can even take legal action against the top five.

The entire Juventus team and club staff were assigned to isolation on Saturday when staff were diagnosed with a virus infection. The team was allowed to practice, but outside contacts were prohibited.

Ronaldo and four other players left the team’s hotel, according to Italian press reports, before they learned of the results of this week’s corona tests.

“Some of the players had left the isolation and we have reported the case to the prosecutor,” Piedmont area health officials told Ansa News Agency.

The five escaped from isolation into the journey of their national teams.

Juventus national team level players from France Adrien Rabiot, Italian Giorgio Chiellini and Leonardo Bonucci, Wales Aaron Ramsey and Poland Wojciech Szczesny decided to comply with corona regulations and remained in isolation.

According to Italian newspapers, the corona regulations were violated in addition to Ronaldo Paulo Dybala, Juan Cuadrado mixed Danilo and Rodrigo Bentancur.