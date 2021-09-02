Football Cristiano Ronaldo rose to the top of the national team goals – forged 111 goals in a Portuguese shirt

Ronaldo rose to the levels of Ali Dae at the European Championships in the summer.

Soccer player Cristiano Ronaldo has broken an all-time national team goal record. Ronaldo scored his 110th national team goal in Wednesday night’s World Cup qualifier against Ireland in Faro, Portugal. A little later in the same match, the number of goals rose to another 111.

Portugal won the match with Ronaldo’s goals 2-1.

After an industrious effort down the middle, Ronaldo could have closed the game off after 89 minutes, but his finishing shot hit the post. The second hit came in the sixth minute of extra time.

The goals took Ronaldo past Iranian Ali Daei’s record of 109 national team goals. Leveling up with Dae, Ronaldo was in pain at the summer European Championships.

Ronaldo’s 36-year-old move from Juventus to Manchester United was confirmed earlier this week.