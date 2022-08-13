Football | Cristiano Ronaldo returned to ManU’s opener – the team plunged into an ugly defeat away to Brentford

Manchester City and Arsenal enjoy at home. Steven Gerrard and Frank Lampard met as managers.

Superstar Cristiano Ronaldo returned to Manchester United’s starting line-up in the English Premier League away game against Brentford.

The Portuguese, who is in the eye of the transfer rumor storm, was unable to help his team, whose criticized defense was once again a mess. Brentford humiliated the people of Manchester when the home team scored 4-0 in the first half.

ManU avoided further strikes, but losses to Brentford and in the opening round to Brighton have pushed ManU to the league jumbo.

A club accustomed to success, with a quality group of players, will not be surprised for long. Hence the Dutch pilot Erik ten Hag must be able to turn the tide if he wants to keep his job.

Premier League the pre-favorite Manchester City took their second win at the beginning of the season, when they crushed the league champions Bournemouth with 4–0 goals. The team moved to the top of the league with the big-goal victory.

Belgian star Kevin De Bruyne was completely unstoppable in the match. He created goal chances with his precise passes and, if necessary, solved it himself: at the 31st minute, De Bruyne ended his approximately ten-meter tempo delivery with a spiraling shot from the outside, which sank irresistibly into the bottom left corner.

City’s star acquisition, Norway Erling Braut Haaland remained largely in the dark. He didn’t touch the ball for more than 15 minutes in the beginning, but he got an assist Ilkay Gündogan’s to the 1–0 hit that was the winning goal.

Arsenal, one of the traditional top clubs in the Premier League, also continued to win. The “Gunners” shot Leicester upside down at home with 4-2 goals.

Arsenal’s new center forward Gabriel Jesus canceled out his dry opening match when he scored two goals and assisted on two others. There would have been more on offer, namely the brass covered numerous dream locations.

Seven the round of the struggle was opened by the struggle between Aston Villa and Everton, the focus of attention was on the players who also played in the English national team for a long time Steven Gerrard’s and Frank Lampard’s first meeting as managers.

The duo know the Premier League turf, as they played a combined 1,113 games at the country’s highest league level.

The game in Birmingham was dominated by home team Villa. Lampard’s Everton retreated deep into their own half, and the defensive line could not withstand the pressure.

The match was decided by Argentina Emiliano Buendiawhich has become familiar to Finns Teemu Pukin a couple from Norwich. After Buendia’s 2-0 goal, Everton immediately narrowed down when unlucky Lucas Digne hit the ball into his own goal, but Gerrard’s Villa held on in the final minutes.