Football | Cristiano Ronaldo on the sidelines from Portugal’s World Cup general

Cristiano Ronaldo, who has been at the center of the commotion in recent days, has suffered from a stomach ailment.

Portuguese football great Cristiano Ronaldo suffers from a stomach ailment and is not involved in the last preparation game of the Portuguese national team before the World Cup.

Portugal face Nigeria on Thursday in Lisbon before heading to the World Cup in Qatar.

“He has a stomach bug and that’s why he didn’t practice today (Wednesday). He is not ready (for the Nigeria game) but is resting. As you know, a stomach ailment takes a player’s strength,” Portugal’s coach Fernando Santos told.

Ronaldo has been in the middle of quite a bit of noise in recent days, when he harshly criticized his club team Manchester United and especially the coach in a TV interview Erik ten Hagiawho has not exactly given Ronaldo responsibility this season.

Ronaldo, 37, will play his fifth and possibly last World Cup finals in Qatar. Portugal’s opening game is on November 24 against Ghana, and they have the remaining group games against Uruguay and South Korea.