Cristiano Ronaldo scored a record 760 goals on Wednesday.

Juventus and star player of the Portuguese national team Cristiano Ronaldo scored the 760th goal of his career in the Italian supercup final on Wednesday. Juventus defeated Naples 2-0 in the final.

Ronaldo’s goal score is now at an all-time high for main league level players. Or maybe it is, write BBC.

Ronaldo has scored five goals for Sporting Lisbon, 118 for Manchester United, 450 for Real Madrid, 85 for Juventus and 102 for the Portuguese national team. These figures are a clear fact. For the number of goals, he needed just over a thousand matches.

What makes things more complicated is which goals are included in the goal statistics. According to the RSSSF (Rec.Sport.Soccer Statistics Foundation), which compiles football statistics, Josef Bican 805 with his goal, second Romário (772) and third Pelé (767).

Bican, who died in 2001, played for 1931–1955 in Rapid Vienna, Slavia Prague and the national teams of Austria and Czechoslovakia, among others.

But: 27 of Bican’s goals were born in Rapid Vienna’s reserves, amateur team and matches that were not official international games. When those goals are eliminated, the score will be 759 in only 495 matches.

What about Pelé and Romário? Both have more than a thousand goals scored in some statistics, and Pelé’s Instagram account mentions “an all-time goal scorer, 1,283”.

With FC Barcelona Lionel Messi recently broke Pelé ‘s record for goals scored for the same club, Pelé’ s club Santos claimed that Pelé ‘s reading was not 642 but 1,091.

When statistics are cleared for Friendlies and other unofficial matches, Pelé will score a total of 757 goals in Santos, New York Cosmos and the Brazilian national team. Romário has the same situation: he is currently credited with 745 goals when youth matches, friendly matches and various farewell matches for former star players are removed from the figures.

So: maybe Ronaldo is the all-time scorer after all. Or, as the BBC adds: perhaps, probably, is not actually certain.

Instead, it is quite clear whether Ronald or Messi have scored more goals in official matches. Ronaldo leads in the numbers 760-719.