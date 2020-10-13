Football Cristiano Ronaldo has been diagnosed with a coronavirus infection

According to the Portuguese Football Association, Cristiano Ronaldo has been placed in isolation and has had no symptoms.

Portugal Cristiano Ronaldo, star of the national football team and Italian Juventus, has been diagnosed with a coronavirus infection. The Portuguese Football Association announced on Tuesday afternoon.

Ronaldo, 35, will have to miss Portugal’s People’s League match against Sweden on Wednesday. According to the association, Ronaldo has been placed in solitary confinement and has had no symptoms.

After Ronaldo’s positive test result, other Portuguese players were tested. The test results of the other players were negative, according to the league release, and the team will continue to prepare for the match in Sweden at the league training center in Oeiras.

