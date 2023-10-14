Portugal, France and Belgium secured their place in next summer’s European Championships.

National team football the greatest scorer of all time Cristiano Ronaldo scored two goals for Portugal against Slovakia on Friday night.

Portugal won their home match 3–2 and secured their place in next summer’s European Championships in Germany. Portugal has won all seven of their matches in Group J.

Ronaldo, 38, has now scored a total of 125 goals for the Portuguese national team. An incredible list of the star’s goals can be found in the European Football Association From the UEFA website.

Ronaldo scored his first goal for Portugal on 12 June 2004 at the European Championship against Greece.

Despite the loss, Slovakia continues in second place in Group J. Surprise Luxemburg’s hopes of a place in the competition were dealt a blow when the team had to settle for a 1-1 draw in Iceland. Luxembourg is third in the group, two points behind Slovakia.

Bosnia and Herzegovina moved to within two points of Luxembourg by beating Liechtenstein away 2–0.

Also France secured their place in the European Championship on Friday. It beat the Netherlands 2–1 in its away match in Group B. Kylian Mbappé scored both of France’s goals.

In the second match of the group, Greece defeated Ireland away 2–0 and is currently tied for second place. Holland is three points behind Greece, but has played a match less than Greece.

In block F Belgium secured its place in the competition by beating Austria 3-2 away goals. It led Dodi Lukebakion (2) and Romelu Lukaku’s with goals already 3–0, but Austria still panicked with a hard finish, which was helped by Belgium Amadou Onanan driving out

Austria continues as the second in Group F, with a clear difference to Sweden in Group Three.

At the bottom of the group, Azerbaijan beat Estonia 2–0.