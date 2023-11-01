Football | Cristiano Ronaldo demanded a referee change in Saudi Arabia – got away without a sanction

Emotions ran high in Saudi Arabia’s struggle for hegemony. The referee missed Cristiano Ronaldo’s questionable gesture.

in Saudi Arabia in addition to the series, there is also a cup competition with a round-by-round system. On Tuesday, Al-Nassr and Al-Ettifaq met in the quarter-finals of the King’s Cup. The previous one is Cristiano Ronaldo the club represented and the latter’s best-known names are coaches with a Liverpool background Steven Gerrard and a midfielder Jordan Henderson.

The match ended with a 1–0 victory for Al-Nassr, but Ronaldo’s behavior on the field spoke more about the final result. The Portuguese national team player got caught by the referee By Piero Maza solutions. In the final moments of the opening period, Al-Nassri’s Brazilian gambler Anderson Talisca delivered the ball to the goal and Maza pointed to the center. However, in the VAR check, the goal was disallowed because Ronaldo was deemed to have been in an offside position, tells Daily Mirror.

Ronaldo did not digest the decision. He demonstrates his own position by making a gesture of exchange with his hands in the direction of the bench and then pointed to the referee with his hand.

Maza apparently didn’t notice the 38-year-old’s gesture as he didn’t react to Ronaldo’s actions. Maza had warned Ronaldo in the 38th minute, so a second warning would have meant sending off. Such was also seen in the second half, when Maza picked up another yellow card for Talisca.

Al-Nassrin scored the only goal of the match in overtime Sadio Mane.