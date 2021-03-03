Football Cristiano Ronaldo broke another goal record: now scoring at least 20 goals in 12 consecutive seasons

Ronaldo looks to be the next goal king of the Italian league, an achievement he still lacks.

Juventus Portuguese star Cristiano Ronaldo has once again reached one milestone. He became the first player on Tuesday to score at least 20 goals in each of the last 12 seasons in Europe’s top leagues.

Now Ronaldo is aiming for the Italian league’s goal kingdom, which he has not yet achieved in his career, according to Reuters.

When Juventus defeated Spezia 3-0 on Tuesday, Ronaldo also reached another milestone: it was his 600th league match.

Ronaldo’s tube of at least 20 goals began in the 2009-2010 season at Real Madrid. Real had the richest season in 2014-2015: as many as 48 goals in 35 La Liga matches.

In the Italian league, 36-year-old Ronaldo is now 20 goals with two goals in the lead for Inter Milan Romelu Lukakuun.

In his opening season in Italy in 2018–2019, Ronaldo scored 21 goals and was fourth on the paint exchange. The king of painting was Sampdorian Fabio Quagliarella, 26 goals.

Last season, Ronaldo waved the nets 31 times, but in the peak season played Lazio Ciro Immobile reached 36 goals, with which he shares the Italian Serie A one-season goal record.