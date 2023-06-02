Football | Cristiano Ronaldo assures that he will continue in Saudi Arabia: “I trust that things will change”

Disappointed with the results, Ronaldo has been taken away from Saudi Arabia in rumors, even though the superstar has two more seasons left on his contract.

Soccer star Cristiano Ronaldo will continue his career in Saudi Arabia next season as well, the news agency AFP reports.

Ronaldo, 38, joined Al-Nassr at the turn of the year with a two-and-a-half-year contract. However, the rumors have already taken the Portuguese away from the club.

“I expected to win something this year, but we didn’t,” Ronaldo said on Thursday, according to AFP.

“However, I am very positive about next year and trust that things will change and we will do better.”

Ronaldo played 16 matches in the Saudi Arabian League during the spring, scoring 14 goals. He has hardly appeared in public since arriving in the country.

However, in an official interview published on Thursday, Ronaldo promised to stay in Saudi Arabia.

“We have very good teams and very good Arab players, but the infrastructure needs improvement,” Ronaldo said, separately mentioning the VAR system.

“I think they need to improve other small things, but I’m happy here and I want to continue here. And I will continue.”

Paris The Argentine superstar leaving Saint-Germain Lionel Messi has been taken to the ranks of Saudi Arabian Al-Hilal for the next season.

The subject of transfer speculation is also Karim Benzemawhich leaves sports media of The Athletic according to Real Madrid.

Al-Ittihad has been announced as the new club of the French star.