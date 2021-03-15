Monday, March 15, 2021
Football Coronavirus infection in Jere Urros, the opening of the World Cup qualifiers in danger

by admin
March 15, 2021
in World
0

Finland will start the World Cup qualifiers on March 24 against Bosnia and Herzegovina.

Finland men’s national football team defender Jere Urosella coronavirus infection has been reported. The Uranen Belgian Society tells about this KRC Genk.

According to Genk, in addition to Male, two other players have been diagnosed and the trio has been quarantined.

Genk’s release dated Friday does not show how long my quarantine is. If my quarantine has been in use in Finland for 14 days, Urosen will miss the World Championship qualifier opening for Owls.

Finland will face in the first match of the World Cup qualifiers in Bosnia and Herzegovina on March 24 in Helsinki. After that, it’s the turn of the away game against Ukraine on March 28th.

Uronen has been a regular player on the national team in recent years.

Uranen was the first to talk about the situation Suomifutis.com.

.
