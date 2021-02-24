Football Coronavirus and Olivier Giroud punish Atlético Madrid – Chelsea claim victory in match transferred to Romania

Defending the Champions League victory, Bayern Munich opened the playoffs with a wide away win.

French striker Olivier Giroud became Chelsea’s hero in the first match of the Football Champions League playoffs late Tuesday night.

Giroud, 34, who became the oldest scorer in club history in the playoffs, scored a handsome scissor kick goal as Chelsea opened the quarter-finals with a 1-0 away win over Atlético Madrid.

That was enough to win when the Senegalese scavenger Édouard Mendy, 28, played his fifth playoff game of the season in the Champions League.

“Great result and great goal,” Chelsea’s new head coach Thomas Tuchel said According to the British broadcaster BBC in an interview with BT Sport.

Struggle was also an away match for host Atlético as it had to take the match to play in the Romanian capital Bucharest due to official regulations.

This is due to the entry restrictions imposed by the Spanish authorities on countries where new variants of the coronavirus, ie virus variants, are spreading.

Tuchel came Roberto Di Matteon and Guus Hiddinkin followed by the third Chelsea coach who won his first Champions League match at the helm of the club.

At the same time, the German pilot is only the second coach to have coached two clubs in the Champions League during the same season.

Tuchel coached Paris Saint-Germain before his New Year’s kicks. Ronald Koeman piloted PSV and Valencia during the 2007-2008 period.

Masters Bayern Munich, defending the league, opened the quarter-finals with a 4-1 win over Lazio.

Bayern started the paint factory in Rome in the ninth minute Robert Lewandowskin by hitting. The goal was already for the Polish in the 72nd Champions League.

Lewandowski, 32, at the same time, passed third in the league’s all-time scorer statistic Raul. The above are just Cristiano Ronaldo (134) and Lionel Messi (119).

The guests took two goals for the escape Jamal Musiala, 17, for his part, became the youngest English goal scorer of all time in the Champions League.

“An Unforgettable Evening,” Musiala wrote To their Twitter account.

Bayern’s third goal was scored Leroy Sanélle and a fourth hit Francesco Acerbin as your own goal. Lazio was responsible for the 1-4 reduction Joaquín Correa.