Football Corona-pruned Manchester City wins downstairs Chelsea – The Athletic: Companion legend job threatened

Manchester City settled the victory over Chelsea in just over half an hour, and rose to victory by actually taking part in the championship battle.

English In the Premier League, Manchester City raised themselves to the top of the series on Sunday, even though the team has been plagued by several coronavirus infections in recent weeks. City took a 3-1 win over Chelsea away.

Pep Guardiola’s team was missing a total of six players, but came in just over a quarter İlkay Gündoğanin, Phil Foden and Kevin De Bruynen the goals practically decided the winner of the match well in advance of the break.

The end of the match was spent by both teams in the spirit of risk management. Shifter who has had quite a bit of playing time this season Callum Hudson-Odoi made Chelsea the only overtime, while ruining the U.S. goalkeeper who debuted in the Premier League Zack Steffen zero game.

Profit raised the season to its own level in the weakly started City fifth. Liverpool and Manchester United, who share the difference, have only four points, and in addition, City has one match less than the aforementioned duo.

“Winning big games like this is important. We’ve played good matches this season, but we haven’t won. Now we seemed to be able to do it, ”goal scorer De Bruyne said in an interview with Sky Sports after the match.

“There’s still a lot to reach, but we’re approaching the top spots.”

City had a side of the standard lineup aside from the Chelsea encounter Ederson, Kyle Walker, Ferran Torres and Gabriel Jesus, and the Stamford Bridge had just under a substitution. Due to the coronavirus situation, the City had to postpone the Everton match scheduled for last Monday.

Chelsea head coach Frank Lampard’s expression was understandably serious in the defeated Manchester City match. According to The Athletic website, Lampard has been threatened with a kick due to poor results.­

Last Chelsea, who had been slow to play at the time, fell to eighth with a loss. Companion legend Frank Lampardin in addition, the crew has more matches played than most of the above teams.

According to The Athletic website Lampard, 42 ,’s position as Chelsea manager is under threat due to poor results. According to The Athletic, the club has already identified successor candidates for Lampard, who is now Chelsea’s manager for the second time.

Chelsea Score average in the Lampard era has been the weakest since the Russian oligarch Roman Abramovich bought the London club in 2003. Under Lampard, Chelsea have collected 1.67 points per match in 55 league matches. His contract will still cover next season.