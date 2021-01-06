No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Football Corona infections rose to a record high in the Premier League – a weekly balance of 40 infections

Bhavi Mandalia by Bhavi Mandalia
January 6, 2021
in World
0
0
SHARES
5
VIEWS
Share on FacebookShare on Twitter

A record number of 2,295 tests were also performed.

Football 40 positive coronavirus test results were recorded in the English Premier League last week. Premier league said infection situation on Tuesday night.

A total of 1,311 players and team members were tested in the Premier League between Monday and Thursday last week, and 28 of these results were positive.

Between Friday and Sunday, 984 tests were performed. Of these, 12 new positive test results were found. Due to infections, three matches had to be postponed in the Premier League.

The number of corona cases in the Premier League has soon increased for two months, although there are a total of three weeks of less than ten weeks of infection in between.

Last week 40 infections is an overwhelming record after tests began in late August, but there were now a record number of individuals tested as well.

A total of 40 positive test results were screened out of 2,295 tests. The previous record was set on 21-27. December, when 18 coronavirus infections were found in 1,479 tests.

.

Tags:
Bhavi Mandalia

Bhavi Mandalia

Related Posts

Next Post

Rape and sexual assault. Duhamel case: incest, systemic violence

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Premium Content

No Result
View All Result

© 2021 JNews - Premium WordPress news & magazine theme by Jegtheme.

This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Visit our Privacy and Cookie Policy.