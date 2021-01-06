Football Corona infections rose to a record high in the Premier League – a weekly balance of 40 infections

A record number of 2,295 tests were also performed.

Football 40 positive coronavirus test results were recorded in the English Premier League last week. Premier league said infection situation on Tuesday night.

A total of 1,311 players and team members were tested in the Premier League between Monday and Thursday last week, and 28 of these results were positive.

Between Friday and Sunday, 984 tests were performed. Of these, 12 new positive test results were found. Due to infections, three matches had to be postponed in the Premier League.

The number of corona cases in the Premier League has soon increased for two months, although there are a total of three weeks of less than ten weeks of infection in between.

Last week 40 infections is an overwhelming record after tests began in late August, but there were now a record number of individuals tested as well.

A total of 40 positive test results were screened out of 2,295 tests. The previous record was set on 21-27. December, when 18 coronavirus infections were found in 1,479 tests.