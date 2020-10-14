Football Coriano virus-infected Cristiano Ronaldo released a picture of the team’s eating, which is cause for concern

The Portuguese national team ate together without safety gaps or masks.

The world of football with the most followed player Cristiano Ronaldo a coronavirus infection was diagnosed, and the Portuguese Football Association reported on Tuesday.

Ronaldo’s infection is the third case observed by the Portuguese national team in this international match window. Former goalkeeper Anthony Lopes and defender José Fonte left the national team due to positive test results.

The picture shared by Ronaldon, 35, on Instagram also raises concerns about other members of the team. In the picture, the team is dining, and everyone is sitting at a table side by side with no safety gaps or masks.

There is no information on when Ronaldo took a meal photo, so there is no certainty about the man’s infectivity.

“Uniform on and off the field,” Ronaldo wrote in connection with the picture.

All The Portuguese players have been tested after Ronaldo’s positive result, but no more cases have come.

“We didn’t break any rules, this just happened,” the national team’s head coach Ricardo Santos stated Expressen by.

“We’ve been in our bubble and no outsider has come here. All players and team management have been tested and we have followed the rules. ”

“We’ve certainly done a total of 6 to 7 tests, which is almost every day. This leaves a bitter taste because we have done everything right. ”

Portugal played a League of Nations match against France on Sunday, but none of the French players have been diagnosed with the coronavirus by Wednesday either. Ronaldo hugged in the match Paris Paris-Germain star striker Kylian Mbappéa.

Ronaldolta Portugal’s match against Sweden tonight will certainly be missed, and he’s probably also on the sidelines of the club team Juventus ’Saturday League game against Crotone.

In the Champions League, Juventus will face the Kiev Dynamo on October 20, so that too will be missed.

The second round arrives in Turin Lionel Messin star Barcelona, ​​so it remains to see if Ronaldo will be allowed to play for the 28th day. He is currently reported to be asymptomatic.