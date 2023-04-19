Football | Continuing with a clean game, HJK crushed VPS: “It’s never easy”

Bojan Radulovic scored two goals and increased his goal balance for the season to three.

HJK–VPS 4–0

Helsinki The football club continues with a clean game at the top of the football Veikkausliiga even after three rounds. Having collected nine points, HJK has not yet conceded a goal in its games this season. The goal difference is 7–0.

On Wednesday evening, HJK defeated Vaasa Palloseura in their home arena 4–0 (2–0). The home team’s goal gun was the one that stretched VPS’s net twice Bojan Radulovic.

“It’s never easy. Hard work was done. Three points and four great goals. Good performance from the team in all aspects”, HJK Tuomas Ollila once in the Ruutu service.

Radulovic started HJK’s scoring in the 19th minute by placing Topi Keskinen shot and VPS defender Baba Mensah’s kicking the ball into the goal with his feet.

Keskinen took control of the Klub’s goalkeeper near the penalty area Jesse Ostin sent a long opening from his own half of the field and broke into the draw position.

HJK's Bojan Radulovic (center) was unstoppable against VPS.

Another his goal was scored by Radulovic after a wonderfully constructed attack in the 73rd minute. Tuomas Ollila threw a boundary throw Matti Peltolawho returned the ball to Ollila.

Ollila picked up the ball I guess for Meriluoto, which continued with Keskinen. Keskinen passed into the penalty area, Radulovic left his guard Antti-Ville Räisänen behind and painted.

Radulovic also had his feet in the game in HJK’s fourth hit. Keskinen brought the ball into the VPS area with his strong delivery and passed To Maksim Stjopinwho continued with one touch on the wing for Radulovic.

Radulovic played the ball back to Stjopin, whose foot the ball ended up for the scorer Meriluoto. The 4–0 goal came in the 81st minute.

The hosts the second goal was the only hit of the evening that Radulovic had no influence on.

Santeri Hostikka gave a low corner kick that bounced in front of the goal in the 32nd minute, and Ollila surely shot the ball Teppo Marttinen behind.

Ollila and Topi Keskinen’s chemistry worked well even on Wednesday. According to Ollila, the cooperation has developed well since the beginning.

“When you play together, you learn what the other wants to do and can do. It works well, and we were able to break through today too,” he said.

HJK continues its season on Sunday, when AC Oulu, who has four points after two matches, will visit Töölö’s Bolt Arena, which HJK won in the league cup final.

“It wasn’t an easy victory, but let’s continue what we’ve done so far. Three points and we’ll try to keep our own zero”, Ollila planned.