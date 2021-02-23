Football Confusing situation in the Mexican league: the referee accidentally blocked the goal

The referee ran in front of the shot just at the wrong moment.

Football There was a rather exceptional situation in the Mexican league over the weekend. The referee of the match Óscar Macías accidentally prevented the home team from scoring.

Cruz Azul led the match against Toluca 2-0 when Cruz Azulilla had a strong attack. The first shot hit the pole. The ball bounced off another player on the team, Jonathan Rodriguezille, who had a good opportunity to score the lead goal but the home team’s goalkeeper Macias saved Macias’s shot that was headed for the top corner from the right.

The players of Astonica seemed to think the job was done and acted more defensively, just waiting for the ref to blow the final whistle.

Toluca rose to 2-2 in the match, but in the second half Cruz Azul did one more. Thus, the referee’s block did not take points from the home team.