Football Confirmation: Kylian Mbappé remains in PSG

The French newspaper said on Saturday that Mbappé was concluding a three-year extension agreement.

French French star of Paris Saint-Germain Kylian Mbappé will remain on PSG, according to Reuters, the French sports newspaper L’Equipe.

Mbappé confirmed his stay on PSG later Saturday night before PSG faced Metz in the French league.

Mbappé’s current agreement expires on 30 June. The attacker was thought to be moving to Real Madrid.

According to L’Equipe, the contract has not yet been signed, but according to the newspaper, an extension until 2025 has been agreed between the club and the player.

Mbappé, 23, rose to headlines at the 2018 World Cup when France won the world championship.

In 2017, PSG acquired Mbappé from AS Monaco for EUR 180 million. The amount was the second highest transfer price paid per player in history. It just goes ahead Neymarin transfer to PSG from Barcelona for EUR 222 million.

Real Madrid tried to acquire Mbappé as early as last summer, but PSG rejected bids estimated to have risen to € 200 million.

Mbappé have scored 36 goals this season and scored 26 goals on PSG.

Updated 21.5.2022 at 22.07: Added information that Mbappé confirmed that he would remain on PSG.