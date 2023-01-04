Football | Confirmation from the club: Leo Väisänen is moving from Sweden to the United States

Leo Väisänen moves to the MLS league from IF Elfsborg.

Finnish defender Leo Vaisänen moves from Swedish IF Elfsborg to Austin FC. The club announced this on Wednesday. Before the club’s official announcement, a respected football journalist told about it Fabrizio Romano tells on Twitter.

Austin plays at the highest league level in the United States and Canada in the MLS league.

Väisänen’s contract is according to the press release published by the club on its website valid until the end of the 2026 season and includes an option for the 2027 season.

25 years old Väisänen played in 27 matches in the Allsvenskan last season. He has played 23 A national matches.

Austin already has an ex-player in the Huuhkajie midfield Alexander Ring. Ring managed to play 43 matches before leaving Huuhkaji in 2018.