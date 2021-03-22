Football Confident Zlatan Ibrahimović humbly returned to the national team, and the question of the family made the star emotional.

The 39-year-old star striker said his son was left crying after his father returned to the national team.

Soccer star Zlatan Ibrahimovic made an official return to the Swedish national team on Monday after a break of almost five years.

39-year-old Ibrahimović played his previous national match at the Summer 2016 European Championships. Now he belongs Janne Andersson to choose a group that will face Georgia and Kosovo in the World Cup qualifiers.

AC Milan forward fighter commented yet last week on his return to his style faithful by typing the text God Return in his Instagram update.

A press conference on Monday saw a more humble Ibrahimović. Zlatan assured that this is Andersson’s national team, not his.

“I’m just one of the many pieces of the jigsaw puzzle. If you ask me, I’m the world’s best, but it does not help here, “said Ibrahimović Aftonbladetin and Expressen by.

“I have promised to solve the matches, so it is now my job.”

Zlatan Ibrahimović arrived at the press conference in a face mask.­

Ibrahimovic have finished 15 goals this season in as many Italian Serie A matches. He said on Monday he was happy with the national team spot.

“I am proud, and I do not require anything. I just want to give something I can, ”he said.

Ibrahimović, one of the best Swedish players of all time, said he wanted to continue his career for as long as he could.

“I don’t want to regret anything when I quit. You should keep doing what you love for as long as you can, and football is what I want to do and what I love. ”

Ibrahimović was asked if he had become humble.

“Humble? I am me, but I’m not here to keep their own show’tani, “he replied.

Experienced the player also showed a more emotional side of himself at the end of the event when Aftonbladet asked how his family responded to the national team invitation.

“It wasn’t a good question,” Ibrahimović began his response.

“Vincent cried as I left him. But that’s okay, ”he continued, taking a short break to put himself together.

Born in 2008, Vincent is Ibrahimović and his wife Helena Segerin younger boy. The firstborn of the family Maximilian was born in 2006.