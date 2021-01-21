Football Complete humiliation: the under-playing sub-series knocked Real Madrid out of the Spanish Cup

The third-level Alcoyano overthrew the giant after overtime.

Spanish Real Madrid’s football club Real Madrid suffered a humiliating loss on Wednesday as it dropped from the Spanish Cup to third-tier Alcoyano after extra time on a 2-1 basis.

Already, losing to a sub-series is embarrassing for the giant, but what makes the defeat even more painful is that Alcoyano scored the winning goal with the underpower of one man.

Ramon Lopez was driven out in the 110th minute, however Juanan finished the winning goal five minutes later.

Real’s leading goal was scored just before the break Eder Militao. Responsible for leveling Jose Solbes ten minutes before the end of the actual playing time.

Real had a pretty strong line-up, with five Champions League winning players at the opening, among other things. The exchange also had superstars Eden Hazard, Karim Benzema and Toni Kroos.

“They put all their weapons into use, but we played so well that it made me sensitive. Things like that don’t happen very often in life, ”Alcoyano’s goalkeeper Jose Juan commented after the match.

Madrid is going to be quite a difficult stage and in the Spanish newspapers humiliation was considered a serious blow to the coach Zinedine Zidanelle.

However, the Frenchman was calm.

“I take responsibility for this, and what needs to happen will happen,” he told the BBC, referring to the destabilization of his position.