The Egyptian, Moroccan and Iraqi national teams are participating in the football competitions at the Paris 2024 Olympics, and each of them is aiming to achieve the first football medal in history.
Teams participate with players under the age of 23, according to Olympic laws, but each team is allowed to use 3 players under a specific age.
A number of international stars will participate in the tournament, here are the most prominent of them:
- Mohamed Elneny (Arsenal and Egypt Olympic team).
- Julian Alvarez (Manchester City and Argentina Olympic team).
- Nicolas Otamendi (Benfica and Argentina Olympic team).
- Achraf Hakimi (Paris Saint-Germain and Morocco Olympic team).
- Michel Oliseh (Bayern Munich and France Olympic team).
- Alexandre Lacazette (Lyon and France Olympic team).
- Naby Keita (Werder Bremen and Guinea national team).
- Sofiane Rahimi (Al Ain Club and the Moroccan Olympic team).
- Pau Coparsi (FC Barcelona and Spain Olympic team).
- Ayman Hussein (Al Khor Club and the Iraqi Olympic team).
