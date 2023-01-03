Very serious accident on the field during the American football “Monday Night”, one of the most anticipated sporting events in the United States: during the match between the Cincinnati Bengals and the Buffalo Bills, a player from the away team, 24-year-old Damar Hamlin, passed out following a fight with an opponent.

Damar Hamlin de 24 años colapsa tras un shock. He is intubated in a critical state. Total emotion in the NFL. Ojalá if you recover 🙏🏻🙏🏻🙏🏻🙏🏻pic.twitter.com/E4PHsBYNYW — A lejo 🇦🇷 (@Alejo_Piluso) January 3, 2023

He went into cardiac arrest, his heart started beating again thanks to the timely intervention of the doctors present on the sidelines, but he is currently in the University of Cincinnati Medical Center in critical condition.

Companions and adversaries gathered around him as he was given CPR, many kneeling in tears to pray. The game was suspended at 5.58 of the first quarter, then it was officially postponed.

The NFL said more details on next steps would come at an “appropriate time,” adding that Hamlin’s well-being is the priority at the moment.

NFL Executive Vice President Troy Vincent, who has played in the league for more than a decade, said in the press conference following the incident that neither the coaches nor the players have asked to continue playing: “I have never seen anything like this in when I play,” he said.

“How do you resume playing after seeing such a traumatic event happening in front of you in real time?”. Some of Hamlin’s teammates decided to stay in Cincinnati while the rest of the team returned to Buffalo in the morning. Stefon Diggs, Hamlin’s teammate, visited him in hospital.