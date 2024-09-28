Football | Cole Palmer made incredible Premier League history – also an unprecedented feat from Brentford

Football|Chelsea’s Cole Palmer has been completely unstoppable.

Chelsea’s star player Cole Palmer made a huge record in Saturday’s Premier League round. He scored no less than four goals against Brighton in the first half of the match.

Before him, no one in the history of the Premier League had ever hit Four in one half.

In addition to his four goals, Palmer had one disallowed goal in the first half and hit the post once.

Chelsea led Brighton 4-2 after the first half. There were no further goals in the second half, so Chelsea won the match 4–2.

Also Brentford made history on Saturday. It became the first team to score in the first minute of three consecutive Premier League matches.

Bryan Mbeumo hit after just 37 seconds in Saturday’s home game against West Ham.

The hit wasn’t enough to win, because Tomas Soucek scored an equalizer for West Ham in the second half. The match ended 1–1.

Round surprise was brewing for a long time in North London, when Leicester came from two goals behind to level 2-2 against Arsenal.

However, Arsenal, who strongly dominated the match, eventually won 4–2, when Leandro Trossard and Kai Havertz hit the Londoners in the extra time of the second half.

The story was supplemented at 19:12: the final results of the Chelsea–Brighton and Brentford–West Ham matches were updated and information was added about the Arsenal–Leicester match.