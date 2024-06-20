Friday, June 21, 2024
Football | Coaches sacked in the Veikkausliiga

June 20, 2024
Football | Coaches sacked in the Veikkausliiga
Veikkausliiga’s underperformer FC Lahti reacts.

FC Lahti fired his head coach on Thursday For Toni Lindberg.

Lindberg, 38, rose from assistant coach to main responsibility last season and managed to keep the club in the Veikkausliiga.

However, this season has started badly. Lahti is second last in the league.

Lindberg’s last match was Wednesday’s 3-3 home draw against league-promoting IF Gnistan.

FC Lahti has not yet announced Lindberg’s replacement.

