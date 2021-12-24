Football coach Gwendell van R. (37) was sentenced on Friday to three years in prison for human trafficking, possessing and making child pornography, and exploiting young, vulnerable women. According to the court in Haarlem Van R., together with his girlfriend, forced three women, aged eighteen and twenty, to work as prostitutes in his home in Nieuw-Vennep. He also filmed sexual acts between the women and underage boys of his own football school.

Thirty-year-old Chaneequa C., with whom Van R. had a relationship, has to go to jail for two years. The two actively sought out new women, set prices for their services, and also instructed the women on how to do their jobs. Van R. managed their money. Several cameras were found in the rented house with which the couple kept an eye on the women. The women also had to ask permission to leave the house.

All three women had money problems when they came into contact with the trainer. Van R. told them that they could earn a lot of money to get out of debt, while his girlfriend took lingerie pictures for sex ads. The couple was continuously involved in prostitution activities.

During the time of the investigation into Van R., the football academy could continue as usual: Heavy suspicions, but the football school was welcome



underage

The court ruled that Van R. abused their trust. He has “placed them into a dependent position” and “there has been a very serious encroachment on personal liberty.” During the substantive hearing of the case in November, Van R. and C. stated that they “just wanted to help the women”.

A number of boys between the ages of 15 and 23 lived in the same rented house in Nieuw-Vennep. They received football training from Van R. at his own football school. According to the trainer, these boys needed an “extra push” in life, which he did by letting them dream of a football career. The football pupils, including minors, also had sex with the women in the house, while Van R. filmed them and gave directions from the edge of the bed. “So that they could do their job better,” explained Van R. in November.