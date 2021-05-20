Argentina’s River Plate football club beat Colombia’s Santa Fe in a round five Copa Libertadores match with an outfield player. An overview of the meeting is available in Instagram teams.

This happened due to the outbreak of coronavirus in the team, which is why River Plate was able to enter only 11 players for the match. According to ESPN, the club approached the South American Football Confederation (CONMEBOL) with a request to add two goalkeepers from the youth team, but was refused. As a result, 35-year-old midfielder Enzo Perez got into the goal.

The meeting ended with the score 2: 1 in favor of the Argentine club. River Plate took the lead in Group D with nine points. Santa Fe finished fourth with two points and lost their chances of reaching the Libertadores Cup playoffs.

River Plate is a 35-time champion of Argentina. The club also has four victories in the Copa Libertadores.