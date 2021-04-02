Football Classic goal scorer Amanda Rantanen replaces injured Julia Tunturi in women’s soccer national team

The Finnish team will meet in Vienna next Monday, and the international match for Austria will be played on Sunday, April 11.

Classic paint factor Amanda RantanenreplacesJulia Tunturin, when the women’s national football team begins preparations for the autumn World Cup qualifiers and the summer 2022 European Championship finals with a match against Austria. The Finnish team will meet in Vienna next Monday, and the international match for Austria will be played on Sunday, April 11.

Tunturi, 24, has been injured in his club team in Vittsjö, Sweden. Rantanen, 22, has previously played two women’s internationals and scored one goal against Scotland. The goal, called “God’s Nose,” guaranteed a 1-0 victory in the European Championship qualifier.

Finland played against Austria for the last time in the 2018 World Cup qualifiers. In the first head coach Anna Signeulin In the qualifiers led by Finland, Finland suffered losses with goals 0–2 and 1–4.