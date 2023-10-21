City beat Liverpool, who won earlier in the evening, by a point.

Liverpool rose to the top of the English Premier League with a 2-0 win over Everton in the Merseyside local game that started on Saturday, but Pool didn’t get to enjoy the top spot for very long. Manchester City, who started the series as the biggest favorite, got back to winning ways after two losses by beating Brighton 2-1 at home, and City overtook Liverpool by a point.

They took City away in the first 20 minutes with their goals Julian Alvarez and Erling Haalandbut tenacious Brighton fought back into the game Ansu Fatin by hitting in the 73rd minute. Their important players in the match Danny Welbeck’s and by Solly March Brighton, who lost to injuries, managed to overcome City in the end Manuel Akanjin with the outing, but the equalizer was missed and I saw City at the top of the league.

The top spot remained at the end of the day, albeit only on goal difference, when Arsenal played Chelsea away to a 2-2 draw. Arsenal were already on their way to their opening defeat of the league season, when Chelsea ran away to the joy of their home crowd and took a 2-0 lead by Cole Palmer and Mykhailo Mudrykin with goals. Declan Rice however narrowed in the 77th minute, and in the 84th minute Leandro Trossard brought the Gunners to a 2-2 final score.

In addition to Liverpool, there is one point away from City and Arsenal as well as Tottenham, who will face Fulham on Monday and can take the top spot at that time.

Saturday the league round was overshadowed by the sadness of one of the all-time greats of English and global football Bobby Charlton’s of death. Charlton, the legend of England’s 1966 world champion team and Manchester United, was 86 years old.

“I am sorry on behalf of the Manchester United family and England. Next week when we go (away to ManU) we will do him honour. I love this country for many reasons and one of them is how legends are looked after here,” City’s Spanish coach Pep Guardiola stated, referring to next week’s local clash in Manchester on Sunday.