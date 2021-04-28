Football City loses in first place of Champions League – red card puts an end to PSG’s nightmare

PSG dominated the opening season of the Champions League semi-final but bowed to defeat against City in the second period.

28.4. 23:56

PSG – Manchester City 1-2 (1-0)

Paris in the evening, two top teams competed in the first semi-final of the Champions League, two teams hunting for their first Champions League championship and two top coaches who had met each other 18 times before Wednesday’s match. As well as, of course, two teams full of stars.

The first semi-final match between PSG and Manchester City became a battle between top individuals during the evening, and in the opening season, PSG star players Neymar, Kylian Mbappé, Angel Di Maria and Marco Verratti set off a wild feed carousel and a bypass race. Neymar and Mbappé made spectacular overtaking at tight intervals, making City’s defenders distressingly difficult from the start of the evening.

The first glimpse of Neymar’s danger was seen in the 13th minute when Neymar and Verratti played on the wall to Neymar’s shot, although City defended the duo with four players. It was a foretaste of what was promised.

Two minutes later, PSG took the attack to the end again. PSG topper from the next corner kick Marquinhos pushed the ball in the middle of a few City players Ederson guard the goal and took the home team to the lead.

At half an hour Leandro Paredes was close to putting the equalizer away after a corner kick but the shot went just wide.

In the opening period, PSG beat the goal attempts by 9–4 and the goal attempts towards the goal by 4–1. City’s best situation in the opening period came a few minutes before the break when, after a good press, the ball was played To Phil Foden. However, Foden made a spectacular save Keylor Navas repelled quite easily.

City head coach Pep Guardiola had chosen the strongest possible Opening lineup for the match. Applying for a finish line Raheem Sterling had been left on the bench when Phil Foden was in the City’s attacking trio, Bernardo Silva and Riyad Mahrez. Guardiola had chosen largely the same opening as in the second quarterfinal against Borussia Dortmund.

PSG head coach Mauricio Pocchettino had, like his colleagues, chosen his best offensive trio to open: Angel Di Maria, Kylian Mbappé and Neymar.

Another at the beginning of the episode, it was PSG’s turn to receive attacks, and PSG’s stars, in turn, had to do defensive work. Angel Di Maria made numerous important tackles in which he broke City’s feed game. City kept getting closer to PSG’s goal.

When the pressure continues long enough, even the most defensive defense will break. After 64 minutes, City’s Kevin De Bruyne burst through the central defense and let loose a cannonball of a shot, scoring for 1 – 1. It was 1 – 1 at the break.

After 71 minutes, PSG were awarded a free kick. Behind the ball were De Bruyne and Mahrez. Mahrez shot, and the ball went through the porous wall of the PSG and into the goal. Within five minutes, the still life had turned on its head, and City took the lead with a 2-1 lead in the semi-finals.

Being in a loss position cut the backbone of PSG. It manifested itself as Neymar’s frustration, and then as a completely pointless and dangerous transgression from which Idrissa Ghana Gueye deservedly received a red card. It is to be hoped that the tackle has been the subject İlkay Gündoğanin the games didn’t end there this season.

In the end, after an overwhelming second period, City beat the goal-scoring attempts 6-4 per goal and deservedly left the field as the winner.