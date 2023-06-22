Football | City lose Gündoğan to Barcelona but get the Chelsea star in his place

City were not ready to offer Gündoğan as long a contract as Barcelona.

Champions League winner Manchester City is about to lose an important midfielder İlkay Gündoğan. According to media reports, Gündoğan is moving to Barcelona on a free transfer.

Gündoğan has reportedly been offered a three-year contract at Barcelona and will join his new club at the end of this month when his contract with Manchester City expires.

City had offered their 32-year-old captain a new one-year contract, which would have also included an option for an additional year.

Gündoğan’s likely move to Barcelona was revealed on the same day Manchester City agreed a 35 million move for the Chelsea midfielder About Mateo Kovacic.

Gündoğan has been City’s head coach Pep Guardiola’s credit players. Gündoğan played 51 matches in the season that ended, scored 11 goals and, among other things, two goals in the English Cup final.

At Manchester City, the German player won five Premier League titles, two FA Cups, four League Cups and the Champions League.

