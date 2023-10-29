Football | City knocked out United in the Manchester derby

Erling Haaland scored two goals for Manchester City.

Football The local struggle of Manchester, which culminated Sunday in the English Premier League, was a celebration for the sky blues. Manchester City humiliated the poor Manchester United in their own stadium, Old Trafford, with a dull score of 3-0.

City’s top size Erling Haaland was in his element again when he scored two goals, one of them from the penalty spot. The Norwegian teenager has 11 goals from ten league games this season. He scored the third for City Phil Foden.

“One of our best wins. To win here and in front of such a crowd 3-0, definitely one of our best performances,” City’s Bernardo Silva gushed to Sky Sports.

Haaland agreed.

“Fantastic win, the performance was incredible,” summed up the goalkeeper.

City are third in the league after ten rounds, level on points with Arsenal. Tottenham are two points ahead of them. United is in eighth place, they are already 11 points ahead of the top.

Premier League Aston Villa, who opened the season well, and the more expected success Liverpool are also in the top fight. They took sure wins at home on Sunday and are well in the position of the top three. Liverpool is three points away from Tottenham, Aston Villa four.

Villa celebrated their fifth win in their last six league games, as promoted Luton fell 3–1. John McGinn led Villa in the opening period and Moussa Diaby doubled the lead in the early stages of the second half.

Luton’s own goal sealed the home victory at the hour mark, and at the end of the match, Villa’s own goal brought only a thin consolation to Premier League newcomer Luton, who are below the relegation line.

Liverpool beat Nottingham 3–0, deciding their home game in the opening half Diogo Jotan and By Darwin Nunez to hit within four minutes.

pick up a teammate after his goal by Luis Diaz shirt up as a show of support for the Colombian striker under immense pressure. Diaz’s parents were kidnapped in Colombia, and Diaz did not play in the match. According to information, Diaz’s mother has been rescued, but the father was still being searched for on Sunday evening.