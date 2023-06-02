Football | City and United to the historic cup final: Haaland promises to “do everything” for the treble

Manchester City and Manchester United have never met in the FA Cup final before.

Football History will be made in the English FA Cup on Saturday, when the finalists step onto the green in the football sanctuary of Wembley. It is not only the first cup final to be played in June, but also the first time Manchester’s big clubs City and United meet in the cup final.

City, who won the Premier League, are looking for their second trophy of the season, and after the cup final, there is still the final match of the Champions League against Italian Inter on June 10. United, on the other hand, are chasing a double, as they celebrated winning the league cup in February.

United are the only English club to achieve the treble that City is chasing: they won the league, the FA Cup and the Champions League in the 1998-99 season.

“It would be incredible to make that kind of history. I will do everything to make it happen,” City’s sensational striker Erling Haaland announced the BBC in the interview.

“We want to win the cup. This is not about that [meidän on] prevent them [yltämästä triplaan]. It’s about us winning the cup,” stressed United’s head coach Erik ten Hagreferring to United fans’ desire to keep the historic treble only on the “red side” of Manchester.

Ten Hag enters the match without an injured striker Anthony Martialand winger Antony’s gaming is also highly unlikely.

City pilot With Pep Guardiola is used by pretty much the whole group, when also Kevin De Bruyne and Jack Grealish are, according to Guardiola, fit to play. City’s goal, on the other hand, does not see the first keeper Edersonbut the “cup specialist” who prevented City from reaching the cup final Stefan Ortega. The German goalkeeper, who played in three games in the league, played all five of City’s cup matches on the way to the final, and did not concede a goal.

“Stefan is playing. I’ve always worked around the FA Cup. A goalkeeper who has played in the FA Cup will also play in the FA Cup final,” Guardiola emphasized.