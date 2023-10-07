Football | Circumstances bring dark clouds to the skies of EIF and Gnistan: “This is something we have to fix”

The CEO of Gnistan, Mikko Hämeenniemi, and the mayor of Raasepor, Petra Theman, say that the goal is to play in Oulunkylä and Tammisaari. Currently, the framework does not meet the requirements of the league license.

Conditions have spoken to the Finnish football crowd more than the usual autumn, when Ekenäs IF from Raasepori and IF Gnistan from Helsinki have competed for direct promotion to the Veikkausliiga.

The athletic race ended on Monday in favor of EIF, but in terms of conditions, Gnistan has the advantage. The artificial grass and heating system of the Oulunkylä field were renewed in July.

“It’s completely league-worthy,” Gnistan’s CEO Mikko Hämeenniemi tells.

Gnistan has the right to lease the field and the stands of its home stadium Mustapekka-arena.

“The lights are the city, as well as the rest of the space here. The lights, irrigation system and stands are currently not suitable for the league,” says Hämeenniemi.

“We are discussing all three of these with the city. We would hope that the city would like to participate in getting another stadium in Helsinki that meets the league license requirements.”

The betting league managing director Timo Marjamaa boomed Yle after EIF’s rise was confirmed in the interview of the circumstances of his harsh judgment. Marjamaa said that “there is no way you can play in Tammisaari”.

Above all, it is about artificial grass, which, according to Marjamaa, will not pass the license requirements in any way. He said that the installation of new artificial grass was “practically impossible”.

The society and the city of Raasepor have different opinions on the matter. The willpower to improve conditions exists, even if the mayor Petra Theman denies that he hit the table with his demands.

“I’m on leave from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, so I’m not hammering the table, I’m negotiating,” Theman answers with a laugh.

“That’s the style, but I’ve told everyone that this is something we have to get right. Of course it is, because it is a field that is 100% owned by the city.”

How the issue affects other decisions and the city’s overall economy is best discussed with Raasepor’s political decision makers.

On Saturday, the stands of Tammisaari’s central field were full of supporters of Ekenäs IF, who had already secured their promotion to the Veikkausliiga.

of Gnistan the home stadium currently has 1,100 seats. The club has a plan on how to increase the capacity to the 1,500 covered seats required by the league license.

A temporary solution could be found in movable stands, but according to Hämeenniemi, the club is also planning to increase the capacity with fixed additional stands.

“We have thought that if we move up to the league, then we will also get stands here that meet the requirements of the league license.”

EIF also needs to get more covered stands and better lights. A credible development plan to improve the conditions must be found for the exception permit.

“In the same breath, it must be said that everyone who has been to that field knows where it is located. It is on the side of Tammisaari’s old town from the 16th century, in a place that is culturally and historically valuable,” says Theman.

“We see it in the way that there is hardly any way to get a huge permanent stadium structure.”

Tammisaari According to Theman, the central court’s stands are to be built in a way that fits the milieu and meets the stands’ requirements.

The stands can now accommodate around 1,300 spectators. Only a few hundred additional places are needed, but most of the existing places need to be covered.

Gnistan discusses improving conditions with the city in a good spirit. Hämeenniemi started as CEO at the beginning of the year, but things have already been considered before.

“Now, of course, the discussions have changed to a much more concrete level. We hope that we will be able to cooperate here.”

Raasepor’s culture and leisure board made a decision at its meeting earlier this week, in which it proposes that the city reserve sufficient funds in next year’s budget to ensure the playing of league football.

The issue will be discussed next week in the city council and the technical board. Before a concrete proposal, a visit by the Football Association to Tammisaari and an assessment of the list of requirements by the EIF and the association are needed.

The stands at Tammisaari’s central field do not meet the requirements of the league license.

Mixed EIF and Gnistan are strongly the teams of their communities. There is already a league-worthy field in Helsinki, the Bolt Arena, but playing in Töölö is out of the question.

“Our identity is based on being an Oulu villager and a neighborhood club. The fact that we would go to Bolt in Töölö doesn’t work. If we get promoted, we definitely want to play in Oulunkylä”, says Hämeenniemi.

The distance measured in kilometers is not even ten kilometers, but mentally the transition would be huge.

“We are a club from Oulu and in a certain way we want to be a counter force to the city center to some extent. If we go downtown to play, that idea kind of disappears.”

EIF also wants to stay in Tammisaari. In the second center of Raasepori in Karjaa, there is a natural grass field, which would require an exception permit in terms of stands and lights, even as a backup field.

“The state of will is to take care of things. Yes, we are brought to the Veikkausliiga a lot. The mere idea that the Veikkausliiga would be somehow static probably does not promote the sport itself very much,” says Theman.

Mayor reminds that municipalities like Raasepor cannot invest in conditions that meet the league’s requirements just to be sure, which is why some transition periods are needed.

“I understand what the Veikkausliiga is looking for with strictures to the previous one, but I don’t think it’s terribly realistic that we or any other similar municipality prepares for the demands of league matches for years in advance.”

“From the point of view of municipal finances, it is not possible for political decision-makers. But let’s move quickly,” Theman adds.

Gnistan has invested in the conditions this year, in addition to renewing the field, by buying another field, i.e. the neighboring Pikkupekka arena, for itself, after which it has its own training center in Oulunkylä.

“Of course, we are also ready to invest in the league requirements ourselves. Of course, in addition to the grandstand, irrigation system and lights, certain types of facilities need to be fixed here,” says Hämeenniemi.

“They are not such big demands. We are capable of them, but they also require investment from us. We hope the city will see the value in the fact that the league can be played elsewhere than in Töölö. Of course, we have to get up first, but if that happens, we hope the city will see the value in it.”

Noah Lundström scored EIF’s 2–1 goal and assisted his team’s 3–1 goal. However, Gnistan goalkeeper Otso Linnas was invincible in the situation in the picture.

Gnistan rose to level after two goals

Number one the final round of the upper final series started on Saturday at Tammisaari’s central field with a real quick goal after only ten seconds of play.

of Gnistan Maximo Tolonen gave the kickoff back and the captain Toni Takamäki delivered the ball from the arc of the center circle with a long opening towards the goal.

EIF topper Alexander Leksell left the ball by the goalkeeper by Ramilson Almeida to be played, but the oncoming veskar kicked the ball with his right foot.

Joakim Latonen was allowed to place the ball into the empty goal from the edge of the penalty area.

Top fight it looked like it was going to end with EIF’s 13th straight win, but Gnistan came back level at the end from two goals down.

Eero Markkanen dipped his long-range shot into EIF’s goal just minutes before the substituted debutant Onni Rintamäki behind in the 78th minute and reduced the score to 3–2.

He did the preparatory work for the hit Momodou Sarr.

A 3–3 tie was created Topi Järvinen with a handsome lift in the 86th minute. Markkanen continued to head the ball to Järvise, whose back corner shot was the last of the match.

“I found out before the game that I might be able to play, so of course it was exciting, and maybe in the end, when I went on the field, it was a little scary,” Rintamäki said in an interview with the Ruutu service.

The clash, played in front of 1,298 spectators, was EIF’s 15th consecutive unbeaten game.

Next season, Veikkausliiga flags will be flying on the edge of Tammisaari’s central field in Raasepori.

of the EIF moved down the league ladder from Honga as power man at the beginning of August Lucas Kaufmannwho had a foot in the game for all of the hosts’ hits.

EIF equalized in the seventh minute Simon Lindholm with individual performance. Lindholm snatched the ball, dodged a couple of players and passed to Kaufmann on the wing.

Kaufmann centered the header and Lindholm reached to direct the ball into the goal just before the goalkeeper Take Linnas got his hands between.

Kaufmann scored the next goal with a sharp shot from the edge of the penalty area. Linnas stretched to fight back, but Noah Lundstrom was the first in the loose ball and fired the hosts into the lead in the 16th minute.

Kaufmann netted himself in the 47th minute. Lundström took the ball in the middle area Sampo Ala-Ison after the attempted takeover and played for Kaufmann’s getaway.

of Gnistan the season continues in the second round of the multi-stage promotion qualification, where it will face the winner of the opening round of the promotion qualification, i.e. MP or SJK Academy.

“It doesn’t matter who comes. We’re going to win,” Gnistan skipper Takamäki said in an interview with the Ruutu service.

By winning their home match, Gnistan would advance to the actual two-part league qualifier against the 11th-ranked team in the Veikkausliiga.

Having already secured the first win and promotion to the league before the final round, EIF can instead focus on the promotion celebrations for the next few days.