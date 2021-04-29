Thursday, April 29, 2021
Football Christoph Metzelder, a former German national team player, received a suspended sentence for child pornography

by admin
April 29, 2021
in World
0

German former defender of the national football team Christoph Metzelder has been sentenced to ten months in prison for child pornography.

Metzelder, 40, admitted to taking screenshots of internet images classified as child pornography and distributing them.

According to prosecutors, Metzelder passed 29 pornographic files to three women via WhatsApp.

According to Metzelder, he has never been involved in “attacks on children and young people … despite comments from the debates”. He told the judge he was interested in “breaking boundaries,” not the pictures themselves.

Metzelder played in the German men’s national team in 47 matches. He was part of the German team that reached silver at the 2002 World Championships and bronze at the 2006 World Championships. At the European Championships, he participated in the 2008 German silver team.

At the club team level, Metzelder represented Borussia Dortmund, Real Madrid and Schalke, among others.

