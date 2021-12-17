Football Christian Eriksen’s contract with Inter has been terminated, he can now move to another club

Eriksen has not played since he got on the field in the European Championship match against Finland.

17.12. 16:44

Milanese Inter has unanimously terminated a player’s contract with a Danish footballer Christian Eriksenin with. The club tells about it on its website.

Eriksen got to the surface of the field due to a cardiac arrest last summer at the European Football Championship match, where Denmark faced Finland in Copenhagen. He was resuscitated on the ground.

Finland match since Eriksen hasn’t played a game yet but has rehabilitated himself. In early December, it was reported that he has practiced at the Odense Training Center in the Danish league.

Eriks has not yet confirmed that he will continue his career, but according to media reports, he would be continuing it. It is not possible to continue his career in Italy, as he was fitted with a pacemaker and is not allowed to play with it in Italy. Following the termination of the contract, Eriksen may continue his career elsewhere.

For example, a Dutch national team defender Daley Blind has told me playing in Ajax with an arrhythmia pacemaker.