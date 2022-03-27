Football Christian Eriksen, who had a stalemate at times, scored the back of the team

The goal of the Danish player also touched the Dutch national team coach Louis van Gaal. Even the Dutch spectators celebrate the shot.

Football Experienced cardiac arrest in the European Championships Christian Eriksen effectively returned to national team duties in a national match played in Amsterdam on Saturday.

Eriksen took the lead, 1 – 4, after a penalty 47 minutes into the match.

The whole football world has rejoiced at Eriksen’s recovery. It was confirmed by, among others, the Dutch head coach Louis van Gaalwho raised Eriksen’s hand towards the sky as if to thank.

Eriksen The stoppage of heart at last summer’s European Championships also affected many Finns when it took place in the first group match against Finland. Now Eriksen continues his career with an arrhythmia pacemaker.

“I’m glad I’ve gotten to that point and I’m fine,” Eriksen said after his return to the international match.

It was 287 days before the European Championship Finland match for Eriksen’s next national team game. In the meantime, he has already made his return to the Premier League in the ranks of Brentford.

Eriksen scored from the penalty spot, putting the ball in the top left corner.

“I’m the same player as before. I still want to win matches, ”Eriksen said.

Also a large majority of Dutch supporters gave applause to Eriksen from his stand. They welcomed him to the field just as warmly at the start of the second half.

Eriksen, 30, have scored 37 goals in his national team career. He returned to the national team in the familiar Ajax arena. He made his breakthrough in Ajax and won three consecutive Dutch championships 2011-13 in the team shirt.

Eriksen’s national team return will continue next at Copenhagen’s Parken, when Denmark will face Serbia in a national match on Tuesday.

“It’s an even more special case for me. Fortunately, I got a little prepared for it today, because next I have to go back to the place where my scene took place, ”Eriksen recalled.

The match in the first round of the European Championships, which was played for Finland’s 1–0 victory, was played at Parken on 12 June 2021.

Both the Netherlands and Denmark have already secured their place in the Qatar World Cup finals.

